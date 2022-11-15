PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $176.92. 149,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $171.33.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

