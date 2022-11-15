P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

P&F Industries Price Performance

Shares of PFIN opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.29.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

P&F Industries Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.