Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. 220,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

