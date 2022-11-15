Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.68. 762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pharma Mar in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Pharma Mar Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.