Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE PM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. 81,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,500. The company has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on PM. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
