Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.
PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
NYSE PSX traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,709. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.