Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,709. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

