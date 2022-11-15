Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 7.8%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.98 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 8,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 469,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

PLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,432.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

