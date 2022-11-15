Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,979 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 3.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $258.12. 18,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.