Piper Sandler Cuts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $93.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

AKAM stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $92.46. 1,416,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

