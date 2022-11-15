Piper Sandler Cuts EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $11.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on EverCommerce to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 13.21.

Shares of EVCM opened at 7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 6.01 and a 12-month high of 20.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.26.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EverCommerce by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EverCommerce by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

