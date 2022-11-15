Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.08.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $72.04 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

