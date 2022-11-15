Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.13. 227,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

