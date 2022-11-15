PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of PNM opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after buying an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

