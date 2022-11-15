Polaris Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in City by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in City by 24.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in City by 3,692.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in City in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.55. City Holding has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,233 shares of company stock worth $1,040,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.