Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 281,329 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,329 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.33.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.