PotCoin (POT) Trading 18% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. PotCoin has a market cap of $463,480.78 and $29.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00349130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022166 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018513 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

