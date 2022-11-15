Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Up 0.5%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.02. 1,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.86.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22.

Institutional Trading of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTEC. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period.

