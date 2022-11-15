Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Profound Medical
In related news, Senior Officer Ken Knudson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$36,055.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$163,691.97.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
