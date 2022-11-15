ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $55,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,212,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

