ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €6.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) received a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.58) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

PSM opened at €8.64 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.26 and its 200 day moving average is €8.41. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a fifty-two week high of €15.55 ($16.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

