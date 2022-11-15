Proton (XPR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $28.23 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00579785 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,090.32 or 0.30183801 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,919,951,888 coins and its circulating supply is 13,856,865,908 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

