Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,887 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 7.7% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363,876. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

