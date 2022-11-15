Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. Takes $2.98 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.6% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,779,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

