Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. Takes $2.98 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.6% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,779,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.19.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
