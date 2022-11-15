PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $132.01. 845,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $975,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,614,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,179,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,613 shares of company stock worth $15,885,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

