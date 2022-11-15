Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

PEG stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 210,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

