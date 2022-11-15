Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 30191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a market cap of C$97.61 million and a P/E ratio of 45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Pulse Seismic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. Pulse Seismic’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its data library covers principal areas in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company's seismic data is used by oil and natural gas exploration and development companies.

