QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.46 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $102.46 million and $141,366.79 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,003.34 or 0.99975718 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021705 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00243491 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133676 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $136,729.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

