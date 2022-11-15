Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $515,046 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Quest Resource by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quest Resource by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Resource by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Price Performance

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 4,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,720. The company has a market cap of $138.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

