Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Radiant Logistics Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RLGT opened at $5.81 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $287.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 454,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 300,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.
