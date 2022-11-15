Rally (RLY) Price Reaches $0.0107

Rally (RLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Rally has a market cap of $38.06 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00583036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,100.21 or 0.30364036 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,567,966,079 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.