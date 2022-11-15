Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 11,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $473.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

