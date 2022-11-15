RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.0353 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $6,566.14 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00581206 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,156.59 or 0.30274074 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000086 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

