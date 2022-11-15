Rarible (RARI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422,980.83

Rarible (RARI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00016108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $37.58 million and $422,980.83 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00590093 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.07 or 0.30736995 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

