Rarible Tops 24 Hour Volume of $415,148.41 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Rarible token can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00016121 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $37.68 million and $415,148.41 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

