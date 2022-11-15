Raytheon Technologies Co. (RTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Raytheon Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Raytheon Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

