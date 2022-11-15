RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

RBC traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $241.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,255. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day moving average is $213.29.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,512,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,393,653.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,401. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBC. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.14.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

