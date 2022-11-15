Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

