Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
