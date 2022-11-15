Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avista (AVA)

Avista (NYSE: AVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2022 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2022 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

11/1/2022 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Avista was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2022 – Avista had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $33.00.

10/12/2022 – Avista is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Avista was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 377.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

