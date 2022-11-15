Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK):

11/12/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Republic First Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $3.00.

10/27/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Republic First Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.97. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 90.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

