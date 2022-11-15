Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Evercore ISI

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Redfin Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 4,933,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $526.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $45.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 12,532.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $16,882,000. NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 26.9% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
