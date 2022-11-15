Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Evercore ISI

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 4,933,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $526.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

In other news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,527.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 12,532.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $16,882,000. NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 26.9% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 173,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

