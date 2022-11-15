Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $19.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

