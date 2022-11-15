Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

RPAY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 1,892,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Repay has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,742.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $103,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 237,956 shares of company stock worth $1,835,600 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Repay by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

