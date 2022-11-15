Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

