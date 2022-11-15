Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.
Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
