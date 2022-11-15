Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 59.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at 34.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of 33.94 and a 200-day moving average of 31.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.