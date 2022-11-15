Robert W. Baird Trims New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,915. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,730 shares of company stock worth $5,238,860. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in New Relic by 80.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Relic by 101.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,593 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in New Relic by 31.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.