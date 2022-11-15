Roundview Capital LLC Buys 4,609 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 71,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 519,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

