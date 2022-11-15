Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Shares of BATRA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

