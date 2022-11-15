Roundview Capital LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $106.74. The stock had a trading volume of 434,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $177.75.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.