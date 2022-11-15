Roundview Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,919. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

