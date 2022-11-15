Roundview Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,056. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

